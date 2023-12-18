Zardari says PPP will not make alliance with PTI

PESHAWAR - For­mer President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP would not make an alliance with the em­battled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He expressed these views during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and party leaders at the Gov­ernor House. The discussion also touched upon matters concern­ing the allocation of tickets. The former president asked a prompt resolution of internal party dif­ferences. As per sources, the PPP co-chairman Zardari particularly urged party leaders not to form an alliance with Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming elections. He stressed that decisions re­garding alliances with other par­ties would be determined by the local leadership.