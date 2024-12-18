10 Dolphin Squad officials dismissed over corruption

Lahore - The DIG Operations on Tuesday dismissed 10 officials of the Dolphin Squad from service on charges of corruption, according to an inquiry report.

The officials were dismissed following an inquiry that found the 10 officers and officials, including one SP of the Dolphin Squad, involved in corruption.

Those dismissed include Sub-Inspector Nasir Khan, ASI Shahid, Constable Sakhawat, Hamza, Amanat, Naqash, and Irfan, among others. It is worth mentioning that a recent corruption scandal worth crores of rupees had come to light in the Dolphin Squad.

According to the inquiry report, Rs200 million in funds were released for the repair of motorcycles and vehicles for the Dolphin Squad, of which Rs80 million were embezzled. Procurement and MT officers were also involved in the embezzlement.

The report stated that the officers violated the PEPRA rules for repairing motorcycles and vehicles and purchased defective parts.

The inquiry committee has also submitted a report against SP Dolphin Zohaib to the IG Punjab, highlighting his negligence and involvement in corruption. Further inquiries and legal action are expected.