Aafia calling

Dr Aafia Siddiqui has been imprisoned in the U.S. since 2010, serving an 86-year sentence under allegations many deem questionable. Her mother, Ismat Siddiqui, passed away after years of waiting for her daughter’s release, a hope that remained unfulfilled.

A renewed push for clemency has emerged, with appeals to U.S. President Joe Biden for a pardon on humanitarian grounds. It is imperative that Pakistan’s government and foreign ministry intensify efforts to secure her release. Dr Aafia, now in her 50s, continues to hold onto hope of returning to her homeland.

This case demands urgent attention from the state, which bears a moral responsibility to act on behalf of its citizens. Advocacy groups and officials must prioritise her release, reflecting the nation’s collective resolve to reunite one of its daughters with her people.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.