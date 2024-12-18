Accountability court reserves verdict in 190m pound case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

An accountability court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the £190 million reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, following the conclusion of the trial.

The trial, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, was held at Adiala Jail. The decision was reserved after the defense lawyer presented final arguments. The final hearing, lasting approximately 8 hours and 15 minutes, saw both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in attendance.

The court is scheduled to announce its verdict on Monday, December 23.

The case, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023, centers on allegations of corruption involving a £190 million settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon. The settlement, approved by Khan's cabinet in December 2019, allegedly caused a significant loss to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

The charges include the misuse of £190 million sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi, named as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused alongside Khan of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan’s tenure, the NCA seized assets worth £190 million from the tycoon, intended for Pakistan. However, details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when the cabinet approved the settlement.

The trial concluded after a year, with the NAB’s lawyer having completed arguments the day before the final hearing.