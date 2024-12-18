Airport police solve blind murder case

RAWALPINDI - The Airport Police here on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case arrested a suspected killer. The police found the unknown dead body about two weeks ago in a deserted area. The police said that the deceased was later identified as Muhammad Umer and he was a wandering massager. He was allegedly shot dead by Muhammad Mazhar for teasing his wife by sending her text messages. According to police, the investigators using all techniques including human intelligence solved the murder of Umer whose dead body was found in a deserted plot in Rahimabad locality by area residents on December 2. The investigators told the media that Mazhar with the help of his wife invited Umer to their house and shot him dead and later threw the dead body in the deserted area. The accused was unhappy as the deceased used to send text messages to his wife.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the Airport police team for solving the blind murder case. He said that the police would ensure that all necessary evidences against the accused be presented in the court of law and he faced the wrath of the law.