Alarms Are Sounding

Reports of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) increasing their activities in Mianwali and Chakwal have sparked growing alarm. If decisive action is not taken immediately, this threat could spiral into a much larger crisis. It is reasonable to assume that the ruling authorities in Pakistan are aware of this development and are formulating a strategy in response, especially given the emerging reports of friction within the Afghan Taliban leadership.

About a month ago, news surfaced that Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada had significantly curtailed the powers of the Interior Minister, Defence Minister, and head of the Taliban’s intelligence agency. This decision effectively stripped them of authority over military equipment allocation and usage. This revelation has lent credibility to long-circulating rumours within diplomatic circles that tensions between Mullah Haibatullah and other senior Afghan Taliban leaders have reached a critical point, no longer confined to private discussions or disagreements.

Mullah Haibatullah’s recent actions are a calculated assertion of his authority, aimed at sending a clear message that power within the Taliban remains centralised under his control. His move to limit the Interior Minister’s powers highlights his intent to maintain absolute authority, particularly in matters involving the Haqqani Network or any other faction.

The Haqqani Network is central to this narrative because Afghan Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has long been perceived as holding reservations about Mullah Haibatullah’s leadership style and policies. Other influential Taliban figures, such as Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob, are also rumoured to have disagreements. However, these leaders have carefully refrained from making their dissent public. Sirajuddin Haqqani, on the other hand, has taken a bolder stance, occasionally expressing his differences more openly.

Much attention has been drawn to Siraj Haqqani’s symbolic disapproval of restrictions on women’s medical education. While this may appear minor, it represents a broader dissatisfaction with Mullah Haibatullah’s governance. More importantly, Siraj Haqqani reportedly disagrees with Haibatullah’s approach to managing relations with Iran. Mullah Haibatullah views Iran as a potential ally that could be swayed to adopt a neutral or even positive stance towards the Taliban regime. Siraj Haqqani, however, remains sceptical. His views are influenced by regular interactions with American diplomats, who argue that closer Afghan-Iranian relations could undermine U.S. regional interests.

Additionally, Siraj Haqqani does not support Mullah Haibatullah’s strategy for dealing with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) and is critical of his policies towards Pakistan. Leveraging his symbolic role as a figure of reconciliation in the historical rivalry between the Durrani and Ghilzai Pashtuns, Siraj Haqqani holds significant influence. His recent remarks at a public event reflected this growing divide. Responding to Afghan Taliban Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadeem, who had delivered a combative speech, Haqqani rejected the use of harsh language. He emphasised that it is the Taliban’s duty to educate people under an Islamic system, and if alternative views emerge, it reflects their own shortcomings rather than external opposition. Haqqani’s statement—that the Taliban government no longer has answers to the people’s questions—highlights a deepening crisis of legitimacy.

His comments extended to criticising the Taliban’s monopolisation of religion, warning that such an approach brings disrepute to Islam. For a senior Taliban leader to voice such concerns publicly reveals profound unease within the regime.

Meanwhile, Pakistan must remain vigilant. Recent developments underscore the importance of strengthening diplomatic ties with key regional players. The National Day ceremony in Qatar, where Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest, signalled a growing friendship between Islamabad and Doha. Pakistan should leverage this relationship to foster better engagement with the Afghan Taliban. Given Qatar’s influential role in Afghan affairs, this diplomatic avenue could prove crucial in addressing the escalating challenges posed by both internal Taliban fractures and the resurgence of militancy along Pakistan’s borders.

Muhammad Mehdi

The writer is the Chairman of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He can be reached at lhrpakistan@yahoo.co.uk