Alliance International Hockey Team wins silver medal in Masters Hockey World Cup

The Alliance International Hockey Team secured the silver medal in the final match of the 2024 held in Auckland, New Zealand. Australia defeated Alliance International Hockey Team (Men 45 IMC) in the final to claim the gold medal.

Alliance International's captain, Rana Muhammad Nawaz, along with his team, showcased exceptional performance throughout the tournament. World-renowned former captain and hockey legend Shahbaz Ahmed carried out the coaching responsibilities for the team.

In an exclusive talk, Captain Rana Muhammad Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the team's performance during the . He stated, “Our players played with great determination and dedication throughout the tournament, and securing the silver medal in the final is a significant achievement. Win or loss is part of the game, but qualifying for the final and finishing as runners-up is an honor for us.”