Anukash Kumar: The emerging voice of Sindh’s rich cultural heritage

HYDERABAD - Anukash Kumar, an emerging singer from Nabisar locality of Umerkot district, is gaining popularity on social media for his melodious singing. A 22-year-old singer hailing from the desert region of Sindh has had a profound affiliation with music since his childhood. His interest eventually led him to Baghat Sarang, who taught him the basics of music and melody. “Baghat Sarang recites Bhajan in local temples and is well conversant with the ups and downs of music,” says Anukash, adding that later he joined the academy of Rajab Faqeer, a prominent name in Sindhi music, where he further improved his skills. He believes that changing trends in music have not overridden the aura of Ghazal singing and folk music. “Even today, a large number of music lovers prefer Ustad Ghulam Ali, Ustad Sadiq Faqeer, and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan over any modern-day singer,” he claims, mentioning that people still love to listen to melodious voices. Thar and Umerkot districts have a glorious history of producing soothing voices, and Kumar is another addition to this galaxy of singers. His meeting with Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan was a memorable event in his life. “It was like a dream come true,” says Kumar, adding that Ustad Rajab Faqeer and Ustad Sarang have played a vital role in polishing his skills. Anukash Kumar has performed in various musical concerts held in different parts of the country, besides appearing on television shows and cultural gatherings. His father, Kewal Kumar, while talking to this correspondent, said that parents should encourage their children to pursue their dreams without considering the social stigma associated with the field of performing arts in this country. He further said that the element of interfaith harmony across Sindh has been instrumental in the emergence of singers like Anukash Kumar, Narodah Malini, and poet Shankar Sagar from the Hindu religion, and they are unleashing their talent without any hindrance. Sharing his vision, Anukash Kumar said that he wants to revive the lost glory of Ghazal singing and folk music.