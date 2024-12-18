Ashwin retires from International cricket

Indian cricket legend has announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately, marking the end of a remarkable career. Despite stepping away from the global stage, Ashwin revealed his intention to preserve his energy for club-level cricket.

Ashwin, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, finishes his career with a staggering 765 wickets across all formats, ranking 11th among the highest wicket-takers in the sport. His record in test cricket is particularly outstanding, with 537 wickets placing him seventh on the all-time list.

The 37-year-old spinner's announcement comes during a year filled with high-profile retirements. Just a day prior, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee retired from Test cricket, while earlier this year, England’s James Anderson played his final match at Lord’s against the West Indies.

Ashwin’s career is filled with memorable performances. His best Test showing came in October 2016 against New Zealand, when he took 13 wickets in a match, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings and seven in the second. In ODIs, his finest spell was against the UAE in 2015, where he claimed 4 wickets, including one on his second ball.

In T20Is, Ashwin delivered two standout four-wicket performances. Against Australia in 2014, he dismantled their batting order, including the final wicket of the match. Two years later, against Sri Lanka, Ashwin devastated the top order, dismissing four key batsmen within the first five overs.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of an illustrious chapter in Indian cricket history, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations.