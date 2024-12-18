Athletes shine as medal tally announced

LAHORE - The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, organized by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), continue to witness exceptional performances from athletes across the country.

According to the PSB Director General, a total of 351 medals have been awarded so far, including 102 gold, 102 silver, and 147 bronze medals. Punjab leads the medal tally with 126 medals, comprising 62 gold, 41 silver, and 23 bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 60 medals, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze.

While Sindh has secured 46 medals, with 11 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze. Balochistan has earned 45 medals, featuring 12 gold, 10 silver, and 23 bronze, while Islamabad’s athletes have claimed 40 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 29 bronze. Athletes from Azad Jammu and Kashmir have secured 22 medals, including 1 gold, 5 silver, and 16 bronze, while Gilgit-Baltistan has won 12 medals, with 2 gold and 10 bronze.

The DG PSB commended the players for their outstanding performances and noted the enthusiastic participation of spectators, stating that the games are an excellent platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and promote national unity through sports.

Today (Wednesday), the finals of the different events will take place. The table tennis final will be played at 12:00pm, squash at 12:45pm, taekwondo at 4:00pm, hockey female at 11:00am and hockey male 2:00pm while the final of the football female will be contested at 1:00pm and the football male at 4:30pm.