Azma Bokhari highlights achievements of CM’s China visit

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz is the only Chief Minister in Pakistan’s history who received Head of State protocol in China. Addressing a press conference at the DGPR office, the information minister highlighted the exceptional protocol given to the chief minister during her visit to China, noting that senior director-level officials served as interpreters for Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Some people spent their entire tenure waiting for a phone call”, the information minister remarked in an indirect reference to PTI founder Imran Khan who did not receive any phone call from the US president after his election as country’s prime minister.

Azma Bokhari mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was on an official visit to China from December 8 to 15. During her visit, she toured four cities in China and held several meetings. She emphasized that the governance system of China placed significant importance on the PML-N as a party.

Azma Bokhari pointed out that after China’s President Xi Jinping, the Vice Chairman holds the highest position. The Vice Chairman had scheduled a 30-minute meeting with Maryam Nawaz, but she was given an hour. The Vice Chairman stated that Maryam Nawaz will be recognized as a major leader in the future, she added.

She told the media that the chief minister visited a company that manufactures agricultural equipment. She stated that China’s tractors are robotic, and soon, our farmers will have access to equipment used globally. The chief minister has invited China to collaborate on transportation in Punjab. Around 700 electric buses will be purchased from China, and the first fleet of electric buses is expected to arrive in Lahore soon.

The information minister shared that a five-year plan has been devised to shift all transportation to electric vehicles. The Chief Minister has also granted permission to the Chinese company, Jinko, to set up a solar plant in Punjab. Over 60 companies responded positively to investment opportunities in Punjab, with some projects valued at $500 million.

Azma Bokhari further stated that charging stations will be available in Lahore soon for electric bikes for students. Maryam Nawaz is also bringing advanced cancer treatment technology from China, and the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will have 1,000 beds. The Chief Minister has pledged to make Punjab the most modern province.

Regarding security concerns, the information minister said that the chief minister has promised to ensure the safety of Chinese investors. Chinese companies will soon begin operations in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has also planned to make Lahore a modern smart city, which will soon be one of the most advanced cities globally.

Responding to a question about the recent pay raise given to the Punjab Assembly members, Azma Bokhari explained that salaries were increased in 2019. “Ministers have to pay a tax of Rs 350,000 . She said it was hard for an MPA or minister to make a living with Rs 190,000. “Having a good salary is not a bad thing if there are no other sources of income”, she pleaded. She clarified that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz does not draw a salary.

To a question about the PTI’s anticipated civil disobedience call, she said: “If the unrest by PTI is paused for a while, Pakistan will progress further”.