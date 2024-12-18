Babar Azam climbs to 6th in ICC T20I batter rankings

The latest ICC Men's Player Rankings have seen significant changes, with Pakistan’s moving up one spot to secure 6th place in the T20I batter rankings, further solidifying his position among the top players in the format.

In a major achievement, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein has reached the top spot in the T20I bowler rankings for the first time in his career, following an outstanding 2/13 performance against Bangladesh, which helped him surpass Adil Rashid, who now sits second.

The competition for the No. 1 spot in Test batting is also heating up, with England's Joe Root reclaiming the top position after scores of 32 and 54 against New Zealand. However, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is closing in on Root, thanks to his stunning 156 in Hamilton.

The rankings also saw impressive rises from West Indies' Rovman Powell and Johnson Charles, who have climbed in the T20I batter rankings following strong performances against Bangladesh.