Bangladesh - No Fake News Please!

Regrettably, there is a lot of propaganda and being spread about Bangladesh, mostly coming from Indian social and print media, on how the biggest textile industrial park BEXIMCO has been shut down and 170 top textile factories have been closed in Bangladesh. Many are relocating to UP, India. And why under the leadership of the Nobel Prize laureate Mohammad Yunus, the country is experiencing severe economic strain & is on the verge of going bankrupt. The statements could not be further than truth, as the reality is that no, the Beximco Group in Bangladesh has not been closed, but the government has only made some decisions to address financial challenges by either shutting down the public sector loss-making companies and selling the ownership of 16 garment companies that were a continuous burden on the national exchequer or to allow only profitable companies, including Beximco Pharmaceuticals, to remain operational. Also, companies with the Beximco Group that are not sustainable under private-public partnerships will now simply be leased-out to the highest bidder in order to address financial strains on the park - all-in-all a very prudent step indeed. Not to mention that of late there has also been an announcement by Beximco Pharmaceuticals itself that the reduced distribution of its products in response to civil unrest in Bangladesh, has now returned back to normal levels.

For years Bangladesh has been hailed as an economic miracle, but deeply entrenched has been systemic corruption and rent-seeking whereby according to a Bloomberg report in 2023, more than 70% of the garment exports industry and in excess of the total national LSM (large scale manufacturing) connects somehow to powerful politicians sitting in the parliament or to the strong bureaucracy and the military establishments. Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country autocratically with the help of India from 2009 until August this year, insisted she was the brains behind the growth (official statistics giving these claims legitimacy by claiming that growth levels in 2018-19 hovered around the 7% mark, a rate comparable with China in the region). Ironically, the claims fall strikingly short of reality and a new white paper, published earlier this month, all but shreds the economic miracle. It points out on how Bangladesh’s development story stood on false grounds of some very cooked-up GDP figures. The 385-page study was written by a committee of experts whom the interim government (led by Muhammad Yunus, a microcredit pioneer) tasked with examining all aspects of Bangladesh’s economy. Using work from the World Bank that measures economic activity by examining the intensity of lights at night-time, the report calculates new estimates for growth. It finds that the real rate of expansion in 2018-19 may have been around only 3%, not the 7% claimed by official statistics. The report accuses powerful elite of manipulating GDP estimates for domestic and external propaganda, since large amount of wealth was being amassed by it and also simultaneously being siphoned off to foreign shores. It estimates that between 2009 and 2023 around $234bn was siphoned out of Bangladesh. On an annual basis, that amounts to roughly 3.4% of GDP today. These corruption-ridden financial outflows include money earned from different activities, ranging from stock market scams to pure rent-seeking to extortion to to drug-trafficking, and operations being methodically carried out on the behest of ruling stakeholders.

So, in reality, and to their surprise this is what awaited Dr. Yunus and his team when they took over office. Naturally, when the malaise is so entrenched, it makes fixing things rather tricky, especially as the interim government to implement its planned reforms is relying on the help of the very officials who were hands-in-glove with the previous regime. The foremost priority was to get the data right and make things transparent by setting up independent statistical and economic commissions; fully knowing well that once the true state of the economy comes out, it could very well be that the interim government itself becomes the fall guy! It is therefore commendable that how Dr Yunus and his handpicked technocrats have worked diligently and honestly to get to the root cause of the issues, even if the solutions come at the cost of their own popularity. The team realises that inflation is running high and investment has collapsed due to months of political uncertainty and amidst an environment where even the long-standing international customers of its textile products are trying to take advantage of the situation by trying to drive a hard bargain with Bangladeshi exporters in asking for discounts or price reductions in excess of 10% in general. Last week the Asian Development Bank slashed its growth forecast for the country and the World Bank has warned that half of all non-poor rural households are at risk of falling back into poverty. The way D.r Yunus and his team see this is that they are fighting for the soul of the country and no price is too high to pay, because at stake is Bangadesh’s genuine freedom (third on a count) that it has finally been achieved by freeing themselves from the suzerainty of British, Pakistanis and now the Indians. And to sustain this, even if Bangladesh needs to muddle along the desired economic course for the next couple of years while rebuilding its institutions in tandem, this would be the real miracle it ought to achieve!

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com