Bella Hadid turns heads with her latest fashion statement

NEW YORK - Bella Hadid is offering a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes photos from Yellowstone’s final season, serving up major cowgirl goals. The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram on Monday, December 16, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the final season of the American TV series. Posting a carousel of photos to mark the occasion, Hadid wrote in the caption, “@yellowstone best crew, best cast, best horses, best brains. “Grateful to have been in the presence of and learn a lifetime’s worth of knowledge in a few days from the most brilliant of people! I could have been cast as a fly on the wall and would have been just filled with gratitude to be on a set like this for the last season of a show I love so deeply.”

Bella expressed her gratitude to her mentor, Kelly, and her cast-mates for being incredibly helpful and kind throughout the process. The post featured several shots of the Victoria’s Secret model striking poses on a fence, sporting a traditional fedora. Hadid is slated to star in the series as Sadie, portraying the role of horse trainer Travis Wheatley’s girlfriend.

For the unversed, the Yellowstone series finale aired on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 15.