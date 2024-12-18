Cabinet committee discusses roadmap to enhance utilisation of Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired cabinet committee meeting aimed at exploring the feasibility and strategies for routing 60% of public sector imports, including wheat, fertilizer, and sugar, through Gwadar Port.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, and senior officials from the ministries of commerce, maritime affairs, interior, and planning, to deliberate on this strategic initiative.

The committee, established to propose actionable recommendations to the Prime Minister, reviewed progress on existing plans and discussed the roadmap to enhance the utilization of Gwadar Port. The committee agreed to convene monthly and report quarterly to the cabinet, ensuring periodic review of progress in realizing Gwadar’s potential as a key trade hub.

The committee emphasized utilizing Gwadar Port for bulk imports such as wheat, sugar, and urea.

The minister, Jam Kamal Khan, suggested a two-part approach:

• Holistic Vision: Presenting an overall strategy to integrate Gwadar into the national trade framework through measures aimed to provide enabling business environment.

• Immediate Actions: Leveraging low-hanging fruits like public sector imports through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

The potential for containerized vessel imports and exports via Gwadar was reviewed. Members stressed identifying private sector commodities and providing necessary incentives to encourage trade through Gwadar.

A proposal to establish a dedicated working group for private sector engagement was discussed. The viability of Gwadar Port for transshipment and transit to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) was explored. The committee acknowledged the progress made in transshipment initiatives and noted China’s interest in leveraging Gwadar under the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) framework.

It was noted that addressing the cost differential between Gwadar and Karachi would be essential to ensuring competitiveness, particularly in government-to-government (G2G) deals with countries like Bangladesh. Financial support mechanisms for this adjustment were discussed.

The committee sought feedback on pending responses from Ministries and departments for improving business enabling environment for Gwadar port and encouraged further collaboration with logistics experts from the sectoral councils.

The committee discussed measure to encourage bulk cargoes through Gwadar for enhancing port utilisation significantly. A working paper highlighting enabling factors, such as road and rail linkages, insurance facilitation, and security arrangements, will be presented to the PM in next meeting.

The cabinet committee reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Gwadar Port into a cornerstone of Pakistan’s trade and logistics ecosystem. With targeted policy interventions and coordinated efforts, Gwadar’s role in public sector imports and regional connectivity is set to expand significantly in the coming years.