CDA to open Jinnah Avenue F-8 underpass by December 25

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is nearing the completion of the F-8 Exchange underpass in record time. Officials have confirmed that 75% of the construction has been completed, with the underpass set to open for traffic on December 25, 2024.

The accompanying flyover at the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange is expected to be completed by February 2025, ensuring seamless connectivity in the area.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted a surprise site visit to assess progress. While expressing satisfaction with the ongoing construction, he emphasized maintaining high-quality standards and adhering to deadlines. He directed the teams to continue simultaneous work on both the flyover and the underpass to ensure timely completion.

Officials reported significant progress, with 70 out of 74 piles for the Interchange completed. The girders for the underpass are near completion, and the concrete work on the underpass bed is in its final stages.

In addition, the CDA announced that the Serena Interchange project, completed in just 60 days, will be inaugurated in the first week of January 2025.