Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain announces plan to empower youth

Chaudhry Salik Hussain announces plan to empower youth
Web Desk
6:16 PM | December 18, 2024
National

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain pledged on Wednesday to equip Pakistani youth with essential skills for working abroad.

Hussain highlighted the challenges faced by technical experts who struggle to adapt to the social attitudes in foreign countries, leading to difficulties in their professional lives. To address this, he proposed making training mandatory through the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.

He announced that the pilot project would begin in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, with additional facilities provided through a monitoring resource center. Hussain emphasized the importance of investing in skill development to strengthen the country’s economy and ensure a prosperous future for its people.

Web Desk

National

