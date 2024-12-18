Wednesday, December 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Civil Services Academy team visits PITB

NEWS WIRE
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  A delegation of probationary officers from the ICT Society of the Civil Services Academy’s 52nd Common Training Programme (CTP) visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Tuesday.

The visit aimed to provide the delegation with insights into PITB’s transformative ICT interventions in Punjab and their applications across the country.

PITB DG IT-Solutions, Waqar Naeem Qureshi, briefed the participants on PITB’s key milestones, emphasizing its role in digital governance, service delivery, and technological advancements. The delegation explored PITB’s state-of-the-art Data Centre, where PITB Joint Director Haroon Rashid explained its critical operations, including secure data management and technological infrastructure.

The delegation also visited the Punjab Master Command and Control Center of the Punjab Masstransit Authority, where participants observed real-time monitoring and management systems. At the e-Khidmat Markaz, located within ASTP, PITB Joint Director Usman Waheed provided a comprehensive overview of integrated public service delivery. He elaborated on how e-Khidmat Centers streamline government services, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for citizens.

Gunfire claims life in Gujar Khan

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted PITB’s success in digitizing government processes. He said, “PITB remains committed to driving innovation and enabling the government to serve citizens effectively through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024