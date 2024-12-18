Civil Services Academy team visits PITB

Lahore - A delegation of probationary officers from the ICT Society of the Civil Services Academy’s 52nd Common Training Programme (CTP) visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Tuesday.

The visit aimed to provide the delegation with insights into PITB’s transformative ICT interventions in Punjab and their applications across the country.

PITB DG IT-Solutions, Waqar Naeem Qureshi, briefed the participants on PITB’s key milestones, emphasizing its role in digital governance, service delivery, and technological advancements. The delegation explored PITB’s state-of-the-art Data Centre, where PITB Joint Director Haroon Rashid explained its critical operations, including secure data management and technological infrastructure.

The delegation also visited the Punjab Master Command and Control Center of the Punjab Masstransit Authority, where participants observed real-time monitoring and management systems. At the e-Khidmat Markaz, located within ASTP, PITB Joint Director Usman Waheed provided a comprehensive overview of integrated public service delivery. He elaborated on how e-Khidmat Centers streamline government services, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for citizens.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted PITB’s success in digitizing government processes. He said, “PITB remains committed to driving innovation and enabling the government to serve citizens effectively through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions.”