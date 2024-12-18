Wednesday, December 18, 2024
CJP Afridi commits to resolving bar issues, maintaining judicial integrity

Web Desk
5:56 PM | December 18, 2024
National

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi emphasized that applause for judges can adversely affect their impartiality and mindset.

Addressing the Ghotki Bar Association, the CJP assured that the concerns raised by the association would be addressed as promised. He reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the dignity of the judiciary at all costs.

Justice Afridi shared that the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court had briefed him about the challenges faced by the judiciary in the region.

Commenting on Ghotki, he noted that the district was in better condition compared to several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

