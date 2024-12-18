Cleft lip and palate patients to get free check-up 

Islamabad - A specialized team of senior doctors will start free checkup and necessary surgeries for cleft lip and cleft palate in Islamabad.

The surgeries, treatment, medicines, hospitalization, stay and food will be provided absolutely free to the patients by Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA). The Association announced that Patients will be examined on Friday 17th January, 2025 from 14:30 p.m. onwards. The patients will be given exact date and time of the surgery when their examination (OPD) takes place on Friday 17th January 2025. Children with cleft lip and cleft palate will be operated upon by a team of distinguished team of doctors and para-medical staff members who have been performing this task over several years.

The children were operated upon with 100 percent success, and completely cured. Their entire lives have changed since then. Patients are now being registered for Friday 17th January, 2025.

The patient also feels difficulty in speaking, living a normal life for taking food and drink, besides suffering psychologically. Patients are discharged after around two days, following the surgery and removal of stitches.

The ICLAPA operates as a registered charitable institution, and is funded by purely private donations, and contributions from ‘zakat’ and mainly from its own members.

The ICLAPA also has invited volunteers of all age groups, especially doctors, medical and other students, from all cities, to assist in its charitable work.