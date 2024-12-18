CM Maryam directs police to ensure security of polio teams

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the police and administration to make foolproof arrangements for the security of polio workers busy in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security of the workers participating in jihad against polio,” she said while paying tribute to the services of polio workers. She urged them to work harder for the discharge of their duties. The chief minister also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers. Madam chief minister noted that anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability. She resolved to make Punjab completely polio-free, emphasising the necessity of ensuring an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province. The chief minister directed that anti-polio vaccination of children traveling at railway stations and bus stands should also be ensured besides monitoring the campaign in different cities of the province. Madam chief minister also directed that cold-chain transportation should be ensured as per SOPs during the ongoing vaccination campaign in all districts. She said that a comprehensive and effective planning was necessary to eliminate environmental samples of poliovirus. She said that special camps have been set up for anti-polio vaccination in hospitals and prominent places in other cities including Lahore.