Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival concludes

Staff Reporter
December 18, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival wrapped up on Tuesday with thrilling results. Govt National College Morning clinched first place in the boys’ badminton event, while Govt National College Evening secured runner-up position. In table tennis, PECHS Foundation emerged victorious, with National College Morning finishing as runners-up. Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, the event’s chief guest, distributed prizes to the winners. The event was attended by key figures including Principal of Govt National College Dr Professor Javed Ali Abbasi, AC Isa Khan, ACG Hazim Bangwar, and organizing secretary Ghulam Mohammad Khan. Ghulam Mohammad said, under the visionary leadership of Commissioner Karachi, plans for future sports festivals in various schools will be announced while a grand cultural event is scheduled for Dec 19.

