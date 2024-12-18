Control room set up for monitoring of Suthra Punjab programme

Lahore - A central control room has been established in the provincial civil secretariat to monitor the Suthra Punjab program of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq visited the control room and issued necessary instructions. A video-link meeting with the CEOs of waste management companies was also held in the newly established control room.

Local Government Minister chaired the meeting, while Secretary of Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present. Special Secretary Asia Gul briefed the provincial minister on the issues related to the control room.

The minister said that all CEOs should submit performance reports to the control room regularly. He reiterated his determination to achieve the cleanliness goals set by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the province.

Zeeshan Rafiq also directed the CEOs of waste management companies, district administrations, and contractors to take effective steps to resolve all complications within three months. “A four-tier monitoring system for contractors has been devised. Control rooms have been established at the Tehsil, District, Divisional, and Provincial levels,” he added.

The minister emphasized the need for greater attention to sanitation mechanisms in villages, where the sanitation system has been introduced at the government level for the first time. He warned that action would be taken if immediate steps are not taken in response to citizens’ complaints. “Artificial intelligence should be used to monitor cleanliness,” he added. Zeeshan Rafiq stressed that necessary cooperation with contractors must be ensured to achieve the program’s goals.

On the occasion, Secretary of Local Government Punjab, Shakeel Ahmed Mian, directed all CEOs to keep the dashboard updated.

, stating that funds have been released for the initial phase of the Suthra Punjab programme.