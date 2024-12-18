Country can’t progress in political chaos, anarchy: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the country could not be run in the manner it is being run now. A country could not progress in presence of political chaos and anarchy, Shahid Khaqan said in a statement. He said that the government has to move out of its intervention in business. “Everyone has got the chance in this country but none of them run it properly,” Abbasi said.

He said, no impact of the ‘February 8 revolution’ being seen in the country. “Hereditary politics has always failed,” he added. “They are all in the government, they should demonstrate their performance to people,” he said. “When I was in party, always fulfilled my responsibilities,” Abbasi said. “Didn’t indulge in any undemocratic act,” he further said. He said the youth want job and business opportunities in the country. He said the economy will not progress in absence of political stability. “Those in the power should understand what the people want,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi counterpart

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh on Tuesday. During the meeting, security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was discussed in detail. HRH Prince Abdulaziz and Mohsin Naqvi also discussed measures to combat drug trafficking and other matters of mutual interest. Both sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against drugs.

Saudi Interior Minister HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud welcomed his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi and other members of the delegation. Mohsin Naqvi said that every Pakistani has a relationship of religious devotion and respect with Saudi Arabia. He said that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every difficult time. He conveyed good wishes for the visionary leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia. He also expressed sincere gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support.

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Khalid Al-Batal, Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Bassamy, Director General of Drug Control Major General Muhammad Al-Qarni were also present at the meeting.

Moreover, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, Director General Passport and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Qazi and Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also part of the Pakistani delegation.