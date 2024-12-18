CPPA-G seeks Nepra’s nod for refund of approximately Rs5b to consumers

ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought the National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority’s nod for a refund of approximately Rs5 billion (Re0.63 per unit) to consumers, as the electricity generation has increased by 6.43 percent in November on year-on-year basis.

In the petition submitted with Nepra, CPPA-G claimed that the reference fuel charges for November 2024 were Rs7.8609 per unit, while the total cost per unit amounted to Rs 7.2274 per unit, and requested the regulator that Discos should be allowed to refund Re0.6335 per unit differential to consumers on account of FCA for November 2024. Notably, this is the fifth consecutive decrease in tariff by Discos on account of monthly FCA.

According to the data, the power generation in November 2024 increased by 6.43 percent YoY basis to 8,032 GWh from 7,547 GWh during the same month last year. However on month-on-month basis, in comparison with the generation of 10,262 GWh, in October 2024, it has declined by 21.73 percent.

According to the data shared with Nepra, the CPPA-G indicated that a total of 8,032 GWh electricity was generated in November 2024 at the cost of Rs58.490 billion (or Rs 7.2825 per unit).

It further informed that 7,716 GWh was delivered to Ex-Wapda Discos at Rs55.765 billion (Rs7.2274 per unit), while transmission losses stood at 3.29 percent. The transmission losses increased from 2.45 percent in October to 3.29 percent in November. The generation cost of the electricity slightly increased from Rs7.1704 per unit in November 2023 to Rs 7.2274 per unit during the month under consideration. However, as compared to the generation cost of Rs9.0589 in October 2024 it has declined by Rs. 1.83 per unit. As compared to 3.02 percent transmission losses during November 2023, the transmission losses increased to 3.29 percent during the month under review.

Of the total electricity generated, hydropower contributed the largest share with 2,860 GWh (35.61percent), accounting for 35.61 percent of the generation at zero cost. Coal-fired local and imported power plants generated 1,496 GWh, costing Rs 14.3622 per unit for local coal and Rs 14.9237 per unit for imported coal. The total cost for coal-based generation was Rs 21,748 million.

Power generation from gas-based plants amounted to 858 GWh, representing 10.68 percent of the total generation at Rs13.4411 per unit. In comparison, power produced from Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) contributed 907 GWh, or 11.29 percent, at Rs 23.2002 per unit.

Nuclear power generated 1,655 GWh (20.61 percent) at the lowest cost of Rs1.7310 per unit, and electricity imported from Iran amounted to 37 GWh at a significantly higher cost of Rs27.1588 per unit.

Wind power contributed 98 GWh (1.22 percent), solar 69 GWh (0.86 percent), and bagasse 52 GWh at Rs 5.9822 per unit to the national grid.

If approved, this tariff reduction would provide some relief to consumers by lowering their electricity bills for the month of November 2024. However, the adjustment will not apply to lifeline consumers, electric vehicle charging stations, or customers of K-Electric.

In this regard, a hearing to consider the proposed adjustment is scheduled on December 31, 2024 and all the interested/affected parties have been invited to raise written/oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.