Cyclone Chido kills at least 34 people in Mozambique

December 18, 2024
MAPUTO  -  Cyclone Chido claimed at least 34 lives after sweeping across Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management announced Tuesday. The cyclone first hit the country on Sunday at the Cabo Delgado province, where 28 people were killed, the centre said, releasing its latest information as of Monday evening. Three other people died in Nampula province and three in Niassa, further inland, it said.

Another 319 people were reported injured by the cyclone, which brought winds of around 260 kilometres (160 miles) an hour and heavy rainfall of around 250 millimetres (10 inches) in 24 hours, the centre said.

Nearly 23,600 homes and 170 fishing boats were destroyed and 175,000 people affected by the storm, it added.

Chido struck a part of northern Mozambique that is regularly battered by cyclones and is already vulnerable because of conflict and underdevelopment.

The cyclone landed in Mozambique after hitting the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, where it is feared to have killed hundreds of people.

It moved to Malawi on Monday and was expected to dissipate Tuesday near Zimbabwe, which had also been on alert for heavy rains caused by the storm.

