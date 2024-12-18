Dar says Pakistan committed to enhance connectivity through CICA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine issues on urgent basis.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar participated virtually in the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), where he reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to CICA’s vision of fostering common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security throughout Asia.

The meeting, hosted virtually by Azerbaijan in its capacity as the current CICA chair, centred on strengthening regional cooperation, advancing sustainable development, and promoting peace across Asia. While addressing the forum from Cairo, where he is currently attending the D-8 summit, the deputy prime minister underscored CICA’s significant potential in tackling the region’s most pressing challenges, including unresolved political disputes, conflicts, and persistent poverty—issues that continue to impede collective progress. Dar stressed the need for dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law as essential tools for achieving peace. He particularly emphasized the importance of just and inclusive political solutions to protracted disputes, such as those of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting regional connectivity as a crucial driver of economic integration and sustainable growth, the deputy prime minister called for collaborative efforts to enhance infrastructure, trade, and energy networks across Asia.

He underscored the transformative role of initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting that such projects can serve as engines of shared prosperity by fostering regional economic cooperation and development.

As a founding member of CICA, Pakistan remains committed to the forum’s objectives of promoting peace, security, stability, and prosperity among its 28 member states through confidence-building and enhanced regional cooperation.