DC Launches ‘Parho Muzaffargarh’ drive to boost literacy

Muzaffargarh - Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon on Monday launched an ambitious literacy campaign, Parho Muzaffargarh, aimed at addressing the district’s low literacy rate. The event, held at the District Council Hall, was attended by civil society representatives, students, and education officials. Speaking on the occasion, she underscored the transformative power of education, stating, “Nations equipped with knowledge pave the way for national progress. It is our collective responsibility to spread the light of education.” She lamented that Muzaffargarh ranked 47th in Punjab in terms of literacy rates, calling for collaborative efforts to achieve 100% literacy in the district. Highlighting the scope of the initiative, she revealed that the district has 88,831 students and teachers from grades 8 to 12, including 61,001 in schools, 26,548 in colleges, and 1,282 associated with the Literacy Department. The Parho Muzaffargarh campaign requires students from grades 8 to 12 to teach at least three illiterate individuals in their vicinity. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to ensure that children aged 8-14 years are enrolled in schools, while older individuals are provided basic education at home. Ms. Memon called upon all stakeholders, particularly educators and students, to take ownership of the campaign, describing it as a “shared mission” to eradicate illiteracy. Teachers and students took an oath to actively contribute to the campaign’s success. CEO Education Israr-ul-Haq and District Education Officer Literacy Tahira Rafiq also spoke at the event, expressing gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for her “revolutionary” efforts. Earlier, Ms. Memon chaired a meeting with union council secretaries to devise strategies for implementing the campaign effectively. The Parho Muzaffargarh initiative is expected to serve as a beacon of hope for a district striving to improve its educational standing in the province.