Dense fog disrupts motorway traffic across country

Dense Fog Disrupts Motorway Traffic Across the Country

Dense fog blanketed several cities on Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of multiple sections of the motorways, according to Motorway Police spokesperson Imran Ahmed.

Key closures include the M1 section from Peshawar to Rashkai, M2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar, and M3 from Lahore to Jaranwala.

The spokesperson advised motorists to travel during daylight hours, avoid unnecessary journeys, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and refrain from over-speeding.

Travellers in need of assistance or information are encouraged to contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130.