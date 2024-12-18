Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Dense fog disrupts motorway traffic across country

Web Desk
9:53 AM | December 18, 2024
National

Dense fog blanketed several cities on Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of multiple sections of the motorways, according to Motorway Police spokesperson Imran Ahmed.

Key closures include the M1 section from Peshawar to Rashkai, M2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar, and M3 from Lahore to Jaranwala.

The spokesperson advised motorists to travel during daylight hours, avoid unnecessary journeys, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and refrain from over-speeding.

Travellers in need of assistance or information are encouraged to contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130.

