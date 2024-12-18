Depopulation: A New Demographic Order

Our planet is entering a new age—the “age of depopulation.” This means humanity will soon face population decline. Historically, the world experienced population implosion during the fourteenth century due to the Black Death. The coming era of depopulation, however, will result from personal choices.

Depopulation occurs when birth rates plummet, and mortality surpasses births. In this new age, societies will have fewer workers, entrepreneurs, and innovators, while more people will depend on care and assistance. Governments and policymakers must prepare now to tackle the social and economic challenges of an ageing and shrinking population.

According to the UN Population Division, the global fertility rate in 2015 was half of what it was in 1965. East Asia tipped into depopulation in 2021, and Southeast Asia fell below the replacement level in 2018. Pakistan’s fertility rate has been declining since 1950 and now stands at 3.189 births per woman. While this is above the replacement level of 2.18, Pakistan is projected to become a sub-replacement country in the coming decades.

Scholars argue that low birth rates are a result of material advancements such as better education, healthcare, urbanisation, and economic development. Yet, countries with lower income and limited urbanisation are also experiencing sub-replacement fertility rates. Factors like delayed marriages, non-marital cohabitation, and societal trends contribute to this decline.

In a depopulating world, skilled immigration will become increasingly crucial. Policymakers must adopt new strategies to ensure development amid this demographic shift.

SAMEER SHOUKAT,

Lasbela.