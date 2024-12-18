Drug smuggler arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR - The district police on Tuesday arrested a notorious drug smuggler and recovered huge cache of hashish from his possession. A police spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off, a team headed by SHO, Malik Ghulam Abbas including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Amir Hussain Shah,Assistant Sub-Inspector, Maqsood Ahmad and others conducted raids and arrested a drug smuggler identified as Waqas, recovering 19 kilograms hashish from the possession.

The accused used to smuggle narcotics from Rawalpindi to South Punjab.

Police have registered case against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation into the case.

Further investigation was underway.