Educationists call for conceptual examination, overhauling existing system

Rawalpindi - Senior educationists have maintained that to introduce the younger generation with modern technologies and to make them better citizens, it is necessary to start conceptual examinations by overhauling the existing system.

The experts were speaking during an awareness session titled Conceptual Examination in Punjab. The session was organized by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi in collaboration with Cantab Publishers at Women University 6th Road, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The session was attended by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat as chief guest. The other known participants were: BISE Rawalpindi Chairman Muhammad Adnan, BISE Lahore Chairman Mian Zahidm, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman Higher Education Commission; Dr Farrukh Naveed, secretary Higher Education Punjab; Aman Ullah, CEO Education Rawalpindi; Tanveer Asghar, Controller Examination BISE Rawalpindi; with numerous other education experts, stated a press release from the Rawalpindi board.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab education minister said that the government intended to empower the heads of schools and colleges in the province. Making a tall claim, the minister said that all problems faced by the education department would be solved within next three months.

He also revealed that the government in cooperation with Google was going to change the education system.

HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed speaking to the gathering highlighted the need and importance of educating the young generation in right direction for their better future.

Educationist Professor Shazia Naeem said, “There is no dearth of talent in our children. We should make our kids crammers. We need to prepared them to take on new technologies by introducing them to conceptual learning.”

Dr Naeem, another educationist, noted that the governments in Pakistan had been making good policies but unfortunately the policies could not be implemented consistently. Underling the role of teachers, he said that to provide right direction to the student, it was necessary to train the teachers for future challenges. By continuing the current education system, it would not be possible to equip the students with modern and upcoming technologies, the educationist observed.