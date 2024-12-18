Enforcement officers suspended on directions of chairman CDA

Islamabad - The Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randawa has suspended a deputy director and two inspectors of the enforcement directorate over misconduct.

According to notifications issued on Tuesday, Assistant Director Irfan Khan who was working as deputy director enforcement along with Inspector Iqbal Mughal who was working as assistant director and Inspector Sheraz Ali have been suspended over inefficiency and misconduct.

When contacted a senior officer of human resource directorate informed that the officers are suspended on the direct orders of the Chairman as he got complaints having irrefutable and repeated allegations regarding these officers.