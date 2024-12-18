Failure to Expand Tax Base

The federal government’s failure to expand its tax net and curb tax evasion has led to a decline in the tax-to-GDP ratio, which dropped to 8.77% during the fiscal year 2023-24, down from 9.22% in 2021-22. This alarming decrease underscores the growing financial strain on Pakistan’s economy, with experts warning that continued reliance on the salaried class to meet revenue targets is unsustainable.

Urgent collective efforts are required to combat tax evasion, particularly in the tobacco sector, a significant source of revenue leakage. The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik, recently stated at an Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) event that the FBR has been directed to reduce the tax burden on the salaried class. This, however, is only possible by controlling the Rs 300-350 billion evasion within the tobacco sector. The smuggled cigarette market could inflate this figure by two to three times.

According to an IPOR report, out of 264 cigarette brands surveyed, only 19 fully adhered to the Track and Trace System (TTS) regime, which mandates the use of TTS stamps. Non-compliant brands, including locally manufactured duty-not-paid (DNP) and smuggled brands, make up 58% of the market, violating TTS stamps, pricing, and health warning regulations.

The availability of cheap, illicit cigarettes exacerbates the issue, making enforcement efforts challenging. However, strong anti-smuggling laws and transparent monitoring can help mitigate these risks.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.