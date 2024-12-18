Fazalhaq Farooqi outlines his goal for the ILT20 Season 3

Afghanistan’s international pacer (43 T20Is, 54 wickets), one of the key architects behind MI Emirates’ title-winning campaign in the previous edition of the DP World ILT20, is poised for another stellar run at the upcoming DP World .

With 17 wickets in just eight matches last season, Farooqi showcased his class on the big stage and is now focused on helping the MI Emirates defend their crown in one of the world’s most competitive T20 leagues.

Looking forward to the DP World , the left-arm pacer who has rapidly built a reputation as a shrewd death bowler, emphasised the team's resolve. “Everyone knows that MI Emirates were the champion last season, and the job of a champion is to defend the title. Our focus is to ensure that we emerge as champions again this season,” he said.

In the previous season of the DP World ILT20, the league phase saw a thrilling race between the teams. The top two teams were tied at 12 points while the third and fourth placed teams were tied at 10 points (separated only by net run rate). Reiterating that the margin for error was minimal in the competition, the 24-year-old opined, “With eight to nine international players in each team, the competition naturally becomes very tough. The best players in the world participate here, so the level of competition is incredibly high.”

He further added that the fierce competition augurs well for the development of players, “If a player performs well in such challenging situations, it’s a huge boost to their confidence. It helps them grow further and improve their game.”