Fazl warns of street protests if seminary bill not signed into law

ISLAMABAD - Since Madaris registration issue has become another political issue for the government, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman in Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting threatened to launch a protest drive.

The religio-political faction chief made it clear that the party would not hesitate to launch protests if the government further delayed or refused to notify the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act 2024.

Fazl ur Rahman, on a point order, drew the attention of the house that the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act 2024 was passed from both the houses but the government delayed its signing by refusing to make it an act of parliament. He reminded the government of an agreement about cooperating over the madaris registration issue.

About the rejection by the President Asif Ali Zardari over the bill, he argued that the president had the right to raise an objection once but not the second time. “If the president did not sign the bill, then it became an act after ten days,” he said, adding that the madaris were earlier registered under the Societies Act of 1860.

“The agreement mentioned bank accounts of madaris will be opened and 3-year visas will be issued for foreign students of madaris,” however, he said, neither bank accounts were opened nor visas were issued for students. Hence, he said, that agreement was broken by the government.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, in response to the religio-political party chief, said the bill was definitely passed by both houses of the parliament with the 26th Constitutional Amendment. “No legislation could be completed without the signature of the President,” he said adding under Article-75, the president either approves the bill within ten days or returns it to the parliament. “When the president returns the bill, then it is presented before a joint parliamentary session, as per the Constitution. Then, the bill is passed in the joint session, with or without amendments,” he clarified.

The government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party apparently feel a need for dialogue to calm down political temperature. The most recent statements of the ruling party and the PTI leaders indicate that the option of dialogue will be preferred in the near future, as the opposition party has visibly changed its mind to launch a civil disobedience movement against the government in the country.

The lawmakers from the government and the opposition in Tuesday’s National Assembly proceedings comfortably discussed the choice of a dialogue to bring down temperature. Unlike the previous practice of emotionally indulging in war of words the MPs from both sides were seen finding the ways to start the talks.

A couple of months ago Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the floor of the House, had announced the offer that the government wanted to start talks but Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub flatly refused. In yesterday’s proceedings, the senior politicians from the government once again conveyed the opposition to show seriousness in engaging talks, as the dialogue cannot be possible amid threat of protests. “PTI needs to approach the Speaker Office if it wants a political dialogue in the country,” said Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, in response to PTI’s MNA Sher Afzal Marwat who initiated the matter of dialogue in the House.

He said the Speaker Office is a neutral venue for every parliamentary party so the PTI’s dialogue committee conveys its intention for indulging in talks. “Healthy dialogue between the opposition and the treasury benches is the beauty of a democratic system,” he said, hinting that if serious efforts were seen from the PTI side the Prime Minister takes the coalition partners into confidence on this matter.

Minister for defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that both the threat of launching a civil disobedience movement and option of adopting dialogue cannot be possible at the same time.

Also, Khawaja Asif on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that formal negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have not yet commenced, urging that serious efforts or practical steps are required by PTI to initiate dialogue. Speaking in the House in response to Sher Afzal Marwat’s point of order, the minister said that positive discussions in the National Assembly represent a welcome change.

Responding to Sanaullah’s comments, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan took to the floor of the House and appreciated Sanaullah for acknowledging the loss of lives that occurred on November 24 on both sides. “I would like to appreciate Rana Sanullah sahab for saying that we should recite a prayer for those who were martyred on both sides,” Ali Muhammad said, reiterating that the PTI demanded justice for those who lost their lives during the protest.

“We have only one demand — we only want justice for the blood spilt at D-chowk,” he said.

He continued: “Forget that they were workers of PTI, they were Pakistani citizens and [have rights] according to Article 9 of the Constitution.”

Article 9 of the Constitution says “No person shall be deprived of life or liberty save in accordance with law”.

About the law and order situation, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, informed the House that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the KPK government, but the federal government is ready to extend all possible support in this regard.

He said it would have been better if the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had focused on the situation in Kurram instead of marching on Islamabad. Earlier, the house today passed “The National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and “The Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences Bill, 2024”. The lawmakers introduced several bills including “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Sections 9A, 164, 164A, 366A, 497)”, “The Protection of Rights of Regularized Civil Servants and Employees Bill, 2024”, “The Westminster University of Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2024”, “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 498AA)”, “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 54A)” , “The Corrosive Substances Assault (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2024” , “The Climate Accountability Bill, 2024” , “The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024” , “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Schedule II” , “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and “The Ghurki Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2024.”