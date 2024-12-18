Feroze Khan’s mother opens up about black magic ordeal affecting family

Pakistani actor , renowned for his roles in hit dramas like Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Khaani, is once again in the spotlight—this time due to shocking revelations by his mother about the impact of black magic on their family.

In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, Zindagi Ke Rang, Feroze’s mother disclosed that their family has been targeted by black magic, leading to severe health problems for Feroze and his father, as well as escalating tensions within the household.

She described finding disturbing items, including needles, lemons, and talismans, in their home, which she claimed confirmed the presence of black magic. On the night these items were discovered, she recounted, Feroze’s father narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident, and she began experiencing significant hair loss.

The ordeal, according to her, has profoundly affected their lives, with noticeable changes in Feroze’s behavior and mental state. The revelations have triggered widespread discussion on social media, with fans expressing concern for the actor and his family.

Despite these challenges, continues to focus on his career and personal life. Following his divorce from Aliza Sultan, he is now married to Dr. Zainab and appears to have found personal stability amidst these turbulent experiences.