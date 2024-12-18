Wednesday, December 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fireworks worth Rs1.2m seized; three arrested

NEWS WIRE
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  Multan city police foiled a bid to supply a big stock of fireworks worth Rs 1.2 million from Faisalabad to the City of Saints and arrested three dealers in an operation conducted here Tuesday. CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar told a news conference that Multan police have dismantled all the fireworks factories in the city leaving no option for retailers except to buy the prohibited products from other cities. Giving the details, he said, New Multan police, on a tip off, spotted a dubious pick-up truck and upon checking, a heavy stock of fireworks products worth Rs 1.2 million was recovered while the loader vehicle was trying to reach out to retailers for delivery. The CPO said police have intensified operations against bootleggers, fireworks dealers to prevent chances of any mishap keeping in view the fact that people would be preparing to celebrate the upcoming New Year. Describing fireworks a big threat to life, Dogar said that police first dismantled factories in Multan and had planned in advance to prevent chances of banned products’ entry into the city.

FBR chairman emphasises need to improve tax-to-GDP ratio

Under supervision of SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, and SDPO Dr. Anum Tajammul, SHO New Multan Shafiq Ahmad and his team recovered heavy quantity of fireworks products while it was on way to different parts of the city for supply to retailers. Three accused including Ehsan Khan and Omar Hayat, both r/o Jaranwala (Faisalabad), and Ali Raza r/o Shah Kot (Nankana Sahib) were arrested.

The CPO commended the police officials and senior hierarchy on planning and carrying out a successful operation. He appealed to people to immediately convey to police if they come across any dubious activity or information.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024