Foolproof security to be ensured during Christmas:  SSP Shahzeb

APP
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb met a delegation of the Christian community on Tuesday to discuss security measures regarding Christmas.

SSP Shahzeb assured the delegation that the Islamabad Police are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Christian community and their religious events.  He emphasized that comprehensive security will continue to be provided for programs held at their places of worship.

Shahzeb stated that the purpose of the meeting was to reassure the Christian community that Islamabad Police are always available for their security and considers itself accountable for their protection. He added that all churches in Islamabad are being provided with foolproof security. Additionally, SSP acknowledged the Christian community’s cooperation with Islamabad Police and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future.

Fazl warns of street protests if seminary bill not signed into law

The Christian community delegation thanked Shahzeb for addressing their concerns and ensuring full support for their security needs. They reaffirmed their commitment to standing with Islamabad Police at every level.

