Government pushes for dialogue on seminary bill as JUI-F chief warns of protests

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has asserted that the ongoing dispute over the seminary bill will be resolved through negotiations rather than street demonstrations. Speaking on the programme Ba Khabar Sawera, he expressed optimism about finding common ground with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and its chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Rana Sanaullah highlighted Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s willingness to engage in dialogue and called his approach “positive and open to understanding.” He proposed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s legal team meet with government representatives to chart a way forward.

“The government wants certain amendments to be made to the madrasa bill before it is notified,” said Rana Sanaullah. “However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman insists that the bill should first be notified and then any necessary amendments can follow.”

He assured that there is no intention to delay or obstruct the legislative process and expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved amicably, dismissing concerns over a potential deadlock.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman issues warning

Earlier on Tuesday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned the government of potential protests if the seminary bill is not handled appropriately. Addressing the National Assembly, the JUI-F chief argued that presenting the bill without finalizing it as an act of law would be a violation of the Constitution.

“If the matter is not resolved, the decision will be made on the roads rather than the parliament,” Fazlur Rehman warned, signaling the potential for street demonstrations.

He questioned why religious seminaries, or madaris, were being repeatedly scrutinized despite their longstanding support for the Constitution and law. “Why are our madaris being tested repeatedly despite their proven record?” he asked, emphasizing the contributions of seminary students to both traditional and modern education.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also called for clarity on the role of the president in the legislative process, noting that if the president does not sign a bill within 10 days, it automatically becomes law.

A call for resolution

The dispute over the seminary bill has highlighted a critical tension between the government’s reform agenda and the religious community’s concerns. While the government seeks amendments, JUI-F’s insistence on notifying the bill first has brought negotiations to a delicate juncture.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the issue swiftly and peacefully, reinforcing the importance of dialogue over confrontation. As both sides prepare for further discussions, the outcome will be closely watched to see if a consensus can be reached or if the threat of protests will materialize.