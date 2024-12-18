Govt notifies PM’s high level committee on sugar stock monitoring

ISLAMABAD - The government has notified the high-level committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked with developing a robust system for monitoring and reporting sugar stocks to ensure timely decisions on exports. The committee, chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, comprises federal ministers, top officials, and leading economic experts including Dr Abid Qayium Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The Committee is mandated to analyze sugar production, consumption and stock data, identify discrepancies, and propose an efficient framework for evidence-based decision-making.

A distinguished economist, Dr Suleri is known for his work on sustainable development and economic policy, making his nomination a valuable addition to the committee’s deliberations.

The committee is expected to submit its findings to the Prime Minister within two weeks, for effective policy decisions that safeguard consumer interests, stabilize the market and promote economic efficiency.