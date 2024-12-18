Great opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talent in T10 cricket: Aamer Sohail

The T10 has been gathering some headlines with the kind of entertainment that this fast-paced format of the game provides. Lanka T10 Super League which is taking place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is the latest addition that has kept fans interested in watching T10 cricket.

Legendary Pakistan cricketer has said that a format like T10 requires the batters to get brisk starts and go all guns blazing right from the very beginning. "Well, contemporary cricket is all about aggression nowadays. And when you talk about the shorter format like T10, I think it's all about breaking boundaries for the batters.

"Especially, the openers have to do the seminal work in a way that takes the pressure off from the middle order. You have to give a brisk start. You don't have the luxury play a few dot balls at this level levels," Aamer said.

Sohail who was known for his explosive batting put his weight behind the T10 format and added that it can play a massive role in boosting the sport in non-cricket playing nations.

"It paves way for youngsters who haven't got the standing and who are not known. It's a great opportunity for them provided by T10 cricket to actually showcase their talent.

"In my opinion, the best way to use this format is to have non-cricket playing countries connected to the game. ICC is already investing so much money in developing the sport in those countries. I think this format will help to inspire and take up the sport," he added.

He lavished praise on Sri Lankan fans for showing the kind of support that they do to cricket. "I think it's the most loved game in Sri Lanka when you talk about cricket. Any kind of cricket is going to attract them and especially the shorter version where they know they have the luxury of watching plenty of sixes and plenty of boundaries," he concluded.