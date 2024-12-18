GTR signs MoU with China’s SHRC for joint venture

KARACHI - GhandharaTyre and Rubber Company Limited (GTR) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shandong Huasheng Rubber Co., Ltd. (SHRC), a leading technology service provider in the global tyre industry, headquarter in China. The MoU was signed in a ceremony in Dubai.

The MoU outlines the intent to explore the establishment of a joint venture (JV) in Pakistan for the manufacturing, marketing, sales, and supply of Truck Bus Radial (TBR) and Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tyres.

SHRC, based in Dongying, Shandong, China, has global production capacity of 30 million units for PCR and 9 million units for TBR, exporting to more than 100 countries. In 2023, the company’s business volume reached up to USD 1.5 billion.

Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO of GTR, highlighted that SHRC, a globally recognized leader in tyre manufacturing, operates a cutting-edge R&D center and a high-performance Tyre Green Engineering Laboratory, facilitating advanced material testing and innovation. He further emphasized that the proposed joint venture will prioritize the export of TBR and PCR tyres.

GTR had signed a Technical Service Agreement with SHRC in September 2024 for a term of seven years. This agreement aims to enhance GTR’s manufacturing processes by leveraging SHRC’s advanced technical expertise and proprietary knowledge.

This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy by earning foreign exchange, creating employment opportunities, and addressing the rising demand in the local market, thereby reducing the reliance on imports and conserving valuable foreign reserves.