Gunfire claims life in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - A rogue shooting during an event of a housing society outside of Gujar Khan city on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a real estate businessman. According to sources, the event was organized by real estate brokers in New Metro City Gujar Khan when around a dozen unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate firing to terrorize the participants. The event was being attended by hundreds of participants including real estate developers, social and political figures including numerous journalists of Gujar Khan city. Those who attended the event said that hundreds of people, including social and political prominent figures, were attending a function to the New Metro City housing society. They claim that shortly after the function began, participants heard indiscriminate gunfire shots which continued for over 15 minutes and rushed to save their lives.

After the incident, a police team reached the site to investigate the matter while the outlaws managed to escape from the scene. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, took notice of the incident and sent Superintendent of Police in Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar to lead the investigations.

Upon contacting, SP Khokhar, told The Nation that he was himself present in Gujar Khan and raiding teams had been constituted to arrest the suspects. He confirmed that only one person had been killed. He was identified as Abdul Rehman, a resident of Chehari area of Gujar Khan. While no injuries were reported.

The SP further said that the body of the deceased was earlier shifted to Rawalpindi and was being brought back to THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan where his post-mortem would be performed. The police officer said that they had not received any complaint for registration of the case so far, adding that the case was being investigated from all possible angles.