Hafeez and Punjab Sports Minister inaugurate Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket captain Muhammad Hafeez and Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar inaugurated the Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 during a grand opening ceremony at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Courts, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore. The event was hosted by Pakistan tennis icon Aisamul Haq Qureshi, who is also President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and grandson of Khawaja Iftikhar and Zain Qureshi, brother of Aisam, while the family of the late Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad, top national players, and tennis enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Hafeez served as the chief guest, while Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar graced the occasion as guest of honour. Speaking at the event, Hafeez said: “Aisam is a true champion and a torchbearer for tennis in Pakistan. Under his leadership as PTF President, the sport will continue to thrive and gain nationwide recognition. This championship is a wonderful tribute to his grandfather, late Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad, a tennis legend who served the game with dedication across the Subcontinent.” Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar said: “It is our responsibility as the government to provide the necessary facilities, and it is individuals like AisamQureshi, who bring life to these courts through their passion and initiatives. Aisam has served tennis both as a player and now as PTF President, and his efforts to elevate the game are truly commendable.”

The Minister further directed the relevant authorities to upgrade thetennis courts, particularly the center court, to ensure it meets international standards and can host global tournaments. “Tennis is an incredible sport, and I have personally started playing it.”

Aisam expressed gratitude to Muhammad Hafeez and Faisal Ayub Khokhar for their support and presence, which added prestige to the event. “Muhammad Hafeez has been an icon for Pakistan cricket, and his endorsement of tennis is a tremendous boost for the sport. I am also thankful to Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar for his all-out support in organising this championship. “I am also thankful to PLTA especially Rashid Malik for their complete support regarding this event.“With a significant prize pool and participation from top-ranked national players, this tournament promises to be both competitive and entertaining for the tennis community,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles matches, the match of the day was played between Ace Tennis Academy’s Ahmed Nael Qureshi, who stunned Abdullah Adnan 6-3, 6-4.Barkat Ullah beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-4, M Shoaib beat Shahzad Mhan 6-3, 6-3, Aqeel Khan beat Bilal Asim 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, M Abid beat Ahmed Ch 6-2, 6-3. In other matches, Abubakar Talha beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-3 and Muzammil Murtaza beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-1. In the men’s doubles, Ahmed Nael Qureshi/Heera Ashiq beat Shahzad Khan/Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-4. In the women’s singles matches, S Ayesha Shahid beat Sania Zara 6-1, 6-2, Zunaisha Noor beat Rahat ul Ain 6-1, 6-3, Laiba Iqbal beat Momina Imran 6-0, 6-2.

In the boys U-18 singles, Asad Zaman beat Rayan Ahmed 6-1, 6-1, M Salar beat Rayyan Khan 6-3, 6-1. In the girls U-18 singles, Hajra Suhail beat Fajar Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1, Bismal Zia beat Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0, Zubaisha Noor beat Labika Durab 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. In the boys U-14 singles, Rashid Ali beat Ansar Ullah 4-0, 4-0, M Junaid beat Hamza Ali 4-0, 4-1, Razik Sultan beat Aalay Hussain 5-4 (3), 4-0, M Ayan beat Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-1, S Mahd Shehzad beat Ibraheem Gill 4-1, 4-2.

In the mixed doubles, Noor Malik/M Abid beat Laiba Durab/Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-0 and Amna Ali Qayyum/Abdullah Adnan beat Fajar Fayyaz/Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0. In the boys U-12 singles, Ohad e Mustafa beat Mamnoon Bari 4-0, 4-1, M Azan Imran beat Sohaib Jabed 4-1, 4-2.