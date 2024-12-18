Health minister takes notice of ECG machine theft from THQ Hospital

Gujar khan - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazir, has taken strict notice of the theft of an ECG machine from THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan while District Health Authority in Rawalpindi has also initiated an inquiry against two medical officers and a charge nurse under Punjab Employees Efficiency and Discipline Act (2006) over negligence.

According to details, during his visit to THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan on Monday, Health Minister Khawaja Imran had ordered the CEO of District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi, Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi to initiate inquiry against the suspected officials, saying that anyone found guilty of stealing the equipment would not be spared. While talking to The Nation, Dr. Niazi confirmed that two medical officers: Dr. Danish Niaz and Dr. Jahanzaib Hamid, while a charge nurse, Sehrish Dilawar, have been suspended and a formal inquiry had been initiated against them under PEEDA Act. He added that a case had also been registered with Gujar Khan police against unknown suspects for stealing the ECG machine which valued around Rs. 200,000.

While talking to the journalists in Gujar Khan, the minister had said that the government was committed to provide improve health facilities to the masses, maintaining that over 6 million people had benefitted from the ‘Clinics on Wheels’ program of the Punjab government during last few months. Mr. Khawaja had further stated that Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital was also being established in Lahore that would be made operational by next year and patients suffering with advance three and four stages of brain cancer would also be treated.

The minister asserted that a cardiac hospital in Sargodha was also established within short span of seven months and it would also be made operational within two months. During the visit, the minister also directed the Director General of Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, to establish a special counter in THQ Hospital Gujar Khan and to provide facility of shifting patients to tertiary healthcare facilities in major cities. He added that he was personally visiting public hospitals across the province to check if proper facilities were being provided to the patients or not, adding that a significant improvement would be witnessed in health services in the province under the PML-N government.

During the visit, Mr. Khawaja also censured the pharmacists for not tagging the government provided medicines with ‘Not for Sale’ label and warned that strict action would be taken if such negligence was discovered again.