Human Trafficking Problem

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has confirmed that the number of Pakistanis killed in last week’s Greek migrant shipwrecks has risen to five. These individuals were among 47 people who lost their lives while attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe. The boat, which departed from Libya using unsafe, small vessels, carried men from Pakistan who were lured there and sent onward by organised human trafficking networks that profit immensely from illegally transporting people across borders.

The Prime Minister has rightly identified this as a serious challenge that requires immediate government attention. Pakistan remains one of the most prominent countries for economic migration. It has become an established reality that the upper and upper-middle classes often seek to migrate for educational purposes, using foreign degrees as a pathway to settle abroad. This trend contributes to the ongoing brain drain, as Pakistan loses some of its most talented individuals due to a lack of opportunities at home.

At the other end of the spectrum, people from lower-income groups are driven to leave for similar reasons. For them, even menial jobs abroad offer significantly better incomes compared to what they can earn domestically. This economic migration explains the existence of large Pakistani diasporas in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also highlights the critical role of foreign remittances, which provide a lifeline for many families and serve as a major source of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. Addressing the root causes of this migration will be challenging without substantial improvements to Pakistan’s economic landscape. New graduates and experienced workers alike must have equal access to opportunities at home if the need for migration is to be curbed. However, while push factors like economic disparity may take time to resolve, immediate action can and must be taken against the networks of human traffickers. These traffickers exploit desperate individuals, often convincing families to sell ancestral land to fund dangerous journeys that offer no guarantees and carry tragic risks.

The government must prioritise dismantling these well-known trafficking networks and hold those responsible accountable under the law. The Prime Minister’s recognition of the issue is an important step, but it must translate into decisive and sustained action. Without it, more lives will continue to be lost to the false promises of a better future abroad, leaving families shattered and communities devastated.