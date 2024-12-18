ICT admin intensify crackdown on alms-seekers

ISLAMABAD - On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, operations targeting alms-seekers continued across the capital city. According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman, the AC (Saddar) carried out a series of raids in G-11 and F-11 sectors late night and apprehended eight professional beggars.

He said that in a effort to address the issue, professional beggars were targeted to make the federal capital a liveable place for the citizens.

Memon urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars and called on the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging in public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks.