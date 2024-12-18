Wednesday, December 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ICT admin intensify crackdown on alms-seekers

APP
December 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, operations targeting alms-seekers continued across the capital city. According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman, the AC (Saddar) carried out a series of raids in G-11 and F-11 sectors late night and apprehended eight professional beggars. 

He said that in a effort to address the issue, professional beggars were targeted to make the federal capital a liveable place for the citizens.

Memon urged the citizens to discourage professional beggars and called on the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging in public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024