Imam Ghazali’s Brilliance

Imam Ghazali is one of the titans of Tassawuf. Although a scholar at heart, he was everything that a Sufi must be; sublime, meaningful and brilliant. Ghazali had a dynamic personality. He was a philosopher, a scholar, a theologian and a mystic. Generally speaking, all these roles require a certain kind of intricate and complex thinking patterns that are not very common. These traits are valued in philosophers. However, quite the opposite, Ghazali’s brilliance lies not in intricate scholarly work but in his simplistic approach to Maarifat (Gnosis), philosophy and mystical expression.

The quest for this simplicity is precisely what drove him to solitude for 10 years, after he had headed the Nizamiyah University of Baghdad in 12th century AD. His solitude and focus brought the Muslim world, and the world in general, master pieces of Tassawuf (Sufism). Over the centuries, his works have proved to be a consistent guidance for the seekers knowledge.

Ghazali received his spiritual initiation from Hazrat Abu Ali Farmadi, who was one of the greatest Sufis of his age. Farmadi received Faiz (blessings) from Abul Qasim Gurgani who further received Faiz from Hazrat Abul Hassan Kharqani. These noblemen were the Sufis of the highest stature. (Renowned Chishti Sufi Hazrat Syed Banda Nawaz Gaisoo Daraaz of Gulbarga Sharif, now in India, has mentioned Hazrat Abul Qasim Gurgani in his booklets in beautiful ways. His “Yaz deh Rasaael” (eleven booklets) is an essential Sufi reading)

Additionally, Hazrat Ali Hajveri also known as Daata Ganj Baksh of Lahore has written about his meeting with Abul Qasim Gurgani and Hazrat Farmadi in his renowned book Kashf-ul-Mahjoob. It is essential to mention these Sufis to better understand the spiritual lineage and intellectual origins of Imam Ghazali. Those who are interested in knowing Ghazali’s spiritual roots must explorethe life and teachings of Sufis like Hazrat Abu Ai Farmadi, Hazrat Gurgani, Hazrat Abul Hassan Kharqani, Hazrat Bayezid Bistami and upward till Syedna Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

Imam Ghazali’s personality is unique in many ways, even among Sufis. His personality manifests in his writings. Take his magnum opus Ihya ul uloom for instance. One would realize the uniqueness of scholarship, the in-depth understanding of Deen with such ease. Anyone who has ever gone through the classic Sufi works, would realize not just the distinctive method of teaching in his writings but in his general approach towards Tasawwuf and spirituality as a whole. To be more precise, he was a person who had spent years in religious training. Mastering the art of oratory and conquering philosophical debates of his times. An authority in Islamic law, he realized that for a person’s salvation and ‘success’ in this world and the afterlife, requires purity of the heart and the inner self.

It is useless to win debates and style one’s ego by seeking applause from public, even through teaching Islamic customs, when one’s heart is not pure. He realized that unwavering dedication to the Faraaiz of Islam and commitment to Deen with understanding and purity of heart, is all that is needed. This precisely, is his landmark contribution. He brought this point to the core of debates of his times and the times to come.

Debates and discussions are generally time consuming. Especially, in a theological and theoretical discussion, one-point leads to another complex point. This, most of the times, becomes mere jugglery, and gimmickry when the end goal is not to understand Deen but to win debates or show someone else down. Ghazali detested this.

Ghazali is read throughout the Muslim world today. His keen observations, spiritual dedication and focus on being meaningful and pure are the real focus of his work. In modern times when the world is overly committed to being fanciful, showy, and crafty, reading Ghazali and understanding him can bring us back to the purity of heart. If one generally observes around, even in spiritual circles, one would see that self-proclaimed Sufis are overly focused on designing and fashioning themselves as Sufis; excessively focused on wearing colorful clothes and hats that look more like a caricature of a Sufi than being an actual Sufi. Ghazali would have despised these ways in which the focus of a seeker shifts from ‘substance’ to mere hollow ‘form.’

Ghazali’s brilliance lies in his simplicity. It is simplicity of being that he encourages and wants to be instilled in a seeker. Otherwise ‘seeking a path’ itself is just another ego trip to prove oneself. In Tasawwuf there is nothing to be ‘proved’, and there is nothing to be ‘achieved’ either (in the worldly sense). It is a path to realization and experience.

Dr. Taimur Shamil

The writer holds a PhD in International relations. He has a special interest in the scholarship of Hadith and Tassawuf. He is based in New York. He tweets @ShamilTaimur.