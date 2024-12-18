Islamabad ATC grants police 3-day remand of 56 PTI protesters

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police physical remand of 56 accused in D-Chowk protest case.

The capital police produced 57 PTI workers before the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra after the completion of the identification parade.

The Margalla Police Station prayed to the court to grant a 30-day physical remand of the accused for investigation into the matter. However, the defence lawyer opposed the request.

After hearing arguments, the court discharged one person from the case while granting the police a three-day physical custody of the other 56 accused. The accused were arrested for PTI led riots and protests at D-Chowk Islamabad.